Open Menu

Pakistan-China Enjoy Exemplary Friendship, Strategic Partnership: Mahesh Kumar

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan-China enjoy exemplary friendship, strategic partnership: Mahesh Kumar

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Health Service, Regulations and Coordination, Mahesh Kumar Malani has said that China and Pakistan are all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners and both countries enjoy exemplary friendship.

He particularly lauded China for helping Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and extending all-out support during last year's floods, Mr. Malani made these remarks in a special conversation with China Media Group's urdu service.

China helps Pakistan in every difficult time, especially in the days of Covid and similarly, China fully supported us when we were facing a flood situation last year, he added.

Mahesh Kumar, who recently visited China along with a high-level parliamentary delegation, also appreciated the Chinese leadership and people for extending support to mitigate recent economic challenges faced by the country.

Talking about Chinese modernization, Mahesh Kumar said that the progress and development achieved by China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping is very commendable.

The fruits of China's development are being shared equally among all the people across the length and breadth of the country. This is true development.

About the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Ramesh Kumar said that it is China's virtue that it aspires for the common development of all mankind under win-win cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative is an important part of it.

Highlighting the benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan, especially in the Thar area of Sindh province, Mahesh Kumar said that the flagship project is an ideal project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said that China has invested over US$ 25 billion in this project and pointed out that there has been a lot of development in his constituency Thar due to the CPEC framework.

Thar's coal is called black gold today. People have got equal opportunities for employment, health and education. Women have got an equal share in development. Thanks to CPEC that women in Thar are now even driving dumpers, he added.

Mahesh Kumar said that currently the Chinese language is being taught in schools in Thar. It is a sign of the popularity of Chinese language that common people in Thar are also learning to speak Chinese language.

Today, the people of Thar have become very conscious they want to know more about Chinese culture and Chinese language, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Flood China Thar Road CPEC Progress Women Gold Media All Share Billion Xi Jinping Employment

Recent Stories

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

52 minutes ago
 PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state in ..

PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

12 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

12 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

14 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

14 hours ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

14 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

17 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

19 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous