Pakistan-China enjoy exemplary friendship, strategic partnership: Mahesh Kumar

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Health Service, Regulations and Coordination, Mahesh Kumar Malani has said that China and Pakistan are all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners and both countries enjoy exemplary friendship.

He particularly lauded China for helping Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and extending all-out support during last year's floods, Mr. Malani made these remarks in a special conversation with China Media Group's urdu service.

China helps Pakistan in every difficult time, especially in the days of Covid and similarly, China fully supported us when we were facing a flood situation last year, he added.

Mahesh Kumar, who recently visited China along with a high-level parliamentary delegation, also appreciated the Chinese leadership and people for extending support to mitigate recent economic challenges faced by the country.

Talking about Chinese modernization, Mahesh Kumar said that the progress and development achieved by China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping is very commendable.

The fruits of China's development are being shared equally among all the people across the length and breadth of the country. This is true development.

About the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Ramesh Kumar said that it is China's virtue that it aspires for the common development of all mankind under win-win cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative is an important part of it.

Highlighting the benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan, especially in the Thar area of Sindh province, Mahesh Kumar said that the flagship project is an ideal project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said that China has invested over US$ 25 billion in this project and pointed out that there has been a lot of development in his constituency Thar due to the CPEC framework.

Thar's coal is called black gold today. People have got equal opportunities for employment, health and education. Women have got an equal share in development. Thanks to CPEC that women in Thar are now even driving dumpers, he added.

Mahesh Kumar said that currently the Chinese language is being taught in schools in Thar. It is a sign of the popularity of Chinese language that common people in Thar are also learning to speak Chinese language.

Today, the people of Thar have become very conscious they want to know more about Chinese culture and Chinese language, he added.