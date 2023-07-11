Pakistan, China hold 12th JCC Special Meeting in Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The meeting of 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal and Vice Chairman, National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), China Mr, Cong Liang co-chaired the meeting.

Senior officials and representatives of various Ministries and departments dealing with CPEC matters from both sides were also present.

In his remarks, the Minister noted that CPECÂ is a remarkable endeavour that symbolizes the deep-rooted ties between China and Pakistan.

He recalled that this monumental project, initiated under the visionary leadership of President Xi and then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, had been instrumental in transforming the economic landscape of the region. It has fostered connectivity, enhanced trade, and opened up new avenues for shared prosperity.

The Minister emphasized that CPEC is the topmost national priority of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and these avenues provided an opportunity to consolidate successes and further enhance potential future cooperation.

He also noted that while numerous milestones had already been achieved, there was a massive potential for expanding and developing in agriculture, industry, technology, and mining sectors.

He also conveyed the deep appreciation of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the hard work of the JCC and reiterated the Government of Pakistan's commitment to provide consistent policies and a conducive environment for Chinese companies and citizens working in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the conveners of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on Energy, Transport Infrastructure, and Gwadar Port made presentations highlighting the progress in their specific areas and informed about the future plans of action. The JCC also highlighted the significance of the key projects for energy and infrastructure development; which are now operational and providing a myriad of opportunities for socio-economic development in Pakistan.