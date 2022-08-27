UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China Join Hands In Weather Observation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan, China join hands in weather observation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :A lidar station set up at the University of Peshawar can provide atmospheric clouds, aerosols, temperature, humidity and other data concerning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) area, and facilitate research on climate change, pollution and sand storm.

The station was put into use in Peshawar, Pakistan earlier this month for climate observation under a Belt and Road project jointly undertaken by Chinese and Pakistani universities, according to People Daily.

Jointly built by the two universities, the station is the most advanced climate and environment observation station in Pakistan, according to Huang Zhongwei, a professor with the Lanzhou University based in northwest China Gansu province.

The Peshawar station is part of a lidar network that also includes eight stations in northwest China's Gansu Province and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Combining the lidar network and weather satellites, scientists have built a regional comprehensive weather monitoring system, which will help them build a high-quality database, develop a weather disaster warning system and meet the needs in building new energy, transportation and other key infrastructure, according to Huang.

Preparation to build the station started as early as in 2018. Key equipment provided by Chinese side were sent to Pakistan last year. Engineers from the Lanzhou University visited the University of Peshawar from July 25 to August 6 this year to help install the equipment and train Pakistani engineers.

We provide the equipment while the University of Peshawar is responsible for the site selection, electricity supply and equipment maintenance. The two sides share the data in the Belt and Road lidar network, said Li Wuren, an engineer with Lanzhou University.

Khan Alam, associate professor at the department of physics with the University of Peshawar, said the high-tech instruments from China would help assess and mitigate air quality issues in Peshawar, and observe the impacts on human health as well as climate changes.

