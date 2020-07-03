UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China Launch 'Shandong Export Online Fair (Round II)'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Pakistan, China launch 'Shandong Export Online Fair (Round II)'

BEIJING, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) ::Pakistan and China launched the 2020 Shandong Export Online Fair (Round II) in Jinan, China, demonstrating a creative way of engaging international business during the COVID-19 lockdown and providing an opportunity for the enterprises from the two countries to carry out business with each other.

The online launching ceremony was attended by Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistani Consulate General in Shanghai, Wang Zihai, president of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary-General of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers' Association (PCMA), Muhammad Nadeem Zafar, vice president of Pakistan Hardware Association and others, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

As per Hussain Haider, online negotiation for international business will become a new normal as the COVID-19 pandemic dealt the events industry a blow. The Online Fair has provided an opportunity for enterprises from Pakistan and China to do business with each other.

He further mentioned that China has become Pakistan's largest trading partner, largest country of origin for imports, largest foreign direct investor and its third-largest export destination, while Pakistan has become China's largest investment destination in South Asia due to the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The exhibition is hosted by Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce. Pakistani Consulate General in Shanghai, Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers' Association (PCMA), Pakistan Hardware Merchants Association (PHMA), etc. have provided great support to the event.

According to the event organizer Inter Commerce Expo (ICEC), deals worth $2.94 million were agreed at the first round of 2020 Shandong Export Commodities (Pakistan) Online Exhibition, with 28 Pakistani enterprises being invited this May.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China CPEC Jinan Shanghai Chamber May 2020 Commerce Event From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 3, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports promotes global supply-chain resil ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 56,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Group 42 joins forces with Israeli Rafael and IAI ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.