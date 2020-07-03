Pakistan, China launch 'Shandong Export Online Fair (Round II)'

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) ::Pakistan and China launched the 2020 Shandong Export Online Fair (Round II) in Jinan, China, demonstrating a creative way of engaging international business during the COVID-19 lockdown and providing an opportunity for the enterprises from the two countries to carry out business with each other.

The online launching ceremony was attended by Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistani Consulate General in Shanghai, Wang Zihai, president of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary-General of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers' Association (PCMA), Muhammad Nadeem Zafar, vice president of Pakistan Hardware Association and others, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

As per Hussain Haider, online negotiation for international business will become a new normal as the COVID-19 pandemic dealt the events industry a blow. The Online Fair has provided an opportunity for enterprises from Pakistan and China to do business with each other.

He further mentioned that China has become Pakistan's largest trading partner, largest country of origin for imports, largest foreign direct investor and its third-largest export destination, while Pakistan has become China's largest investment destination in South Asia due to the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The exhibition is hosted by Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce. Pakistani Consulate General in Shanghai, Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers' Association (PCMA), Pakistan Hardware Merchants Association (PHMA), etc. have provided great support to the event.

According to the event organizer Inter Commerce Expo (ICEC), deals worth $2.94 million were agreed at the first round of 2020 Shandong Export Commodities (Pakistan) Online Exhibition, with 28 Pakistani enterprises being invited this May.