UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-China Photography, Painting Exhibition Held In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan-China photography, painting exhibition held in Beijing

BEIJING, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, a photography and art exhibition of Pakistani and Chinese photographers and painters was held here on Tuesday.

The exhibition was jointly organized by Embassy of Pakistan and Home and Abroad Press at Huabei Guowen International Gallery.

The artworks of Pakistani photographers, Mohammad Azhar Hafiz and Syed Mehdi Bukhari and notable Chinese artists including Feng Shoubin, Chen Manchon, Li Shuangliang, Zhang Bin and Zhang Xiaowen were displayed at the exhibition.

Addressing at the opening ceremony, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque appreciated the innovative style and rich imagination of the artists to demonstrate cultural diversity, history and social norms and mores of two countries.

He also highlighted the affinity between the culture and artistic style of two countries and its role in solidifying bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

Ambassador Haque informed that Pakistan and China had so far organized more than 70 events of different nature, mostly in culture, which were helping to bring the people of two countries together.

The very special friendship between the two countries had been transformed into an iron brotherhood and all weather strategic partnership and friendship which had grown stronger and stronger year by year, he added.

Ambassador Haque said that Pak-China friendship was not only between the two governments, but it was also a friendship and relationship between enterprises, institutions, academic institutions and most importantly between people of the two countries.

He expressed the confidence that this exhibition would help in fostering and promoting a better understanding between our two people.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan was a beautiful and diverse country with rich history and cultural heritage, hospitable people and very delicious cuisine and invited the Chinese friends to visit and explore Pakistan.

He said that to promote tourism between the two countries, Pakistan Embassy in China had established a dedicated website in Chinese Language which is called "Discover Bathie" which would soon be launched.

He said that the two countries would hold the first women forum and hoped that this year a forum of the two women entrepreneurs of the two countries would also be held.

During her speech, Ms. Yan Wei, the President of Home and Abroad Press hailed all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

Expressing satisfaction at the increasing cultural and people-to-people linkages between the two countries, she added that artists of two countries should further deepen their interaction and collaboration to explore new innovation in artistic style and solidifying bilateral friendship between Pakistan and China.

The event was attended by the senior officials including Ms. Li Ping, Vice President of China Women Entrepreneurs Association, media representatives and Embassy's officers.

The ceremony concluded with the awards of certificates by the Ambassador to the participating artists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather China Visit Women Media Event All

Recent Stories

Two drug-peddlers held

Two drug-peddlers held

2 minutes ago
 Police carries out search operation in New Town ar ..

Police carries out search operation in New Town area

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture visits Muzaffargah, meets fa ..

Secretary Agriculture visits Muzaffargah, meets farmers

2 minutes ago
 World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian desta ..

World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian destabilizing policies: Dr Moeed

2 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom strugg ..

Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom struggle: Speakers

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcome P ..

Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcome Participation in Afghan Reconst ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.