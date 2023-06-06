Pakistan, China Review Progress Of Strategic ML-1 Project
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM
BEIJING, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) ::Pakistan and China on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the multi-billion Dollar strategic Mainline-1 (ML-1) project and reaffirmed commitment to its early implementation.
Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque held a meeting with the administrator of China National Railway Administration (NRA), Fe Dongbin here.
We reviewed the progress of the strategic ML-1 project, and reaffirmed our commitment to its early implementation, the ambassador tweeted.
The ML-1, the flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is aimed at revamping and modernizing the country's age-old railway infrastructure.