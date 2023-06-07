UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China Review Progress Of Strategic ML-1 Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan, China review progress of strategic ML-1 project

BEIJING, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) ::Pakistan and China have reviewed the progress of the multibillion Dollar strategic Mainline-1 (ML-1) project and reaffirmed commitment for its early implementation.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a meeting with Administrator of China National Railway Administration (NRA), Fe Dongbin here.

We reviewed the progress of the strategic ML-1 project, and reaffirmed our commitment for its early implementation, the ambassador tweeted.

The ML-1, the flagship project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is aimed at revamping and modernizing the country's age-old railway infrastructure.

