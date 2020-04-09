Pakistan, China to celebrate 70 years of bilateral diplomatic relations: Ambassador Hashmi

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan and China will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties next year and this will be a special moment to celebrate past achievements and renew the pledge to take their friendship to new heights, Pakistan Ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi said on Thursday.

"I foresee more robust, inclusive and all-encompassing relations between our two countries in the future, which would not only serve the best interests of our two countries but would also ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the entire region," she said in an interview with China.org.cn.

Ambassador Hashmi said that Pakistan and China were "iron brothers" who had always stood by each other in their hour of need.

While commenting on President Dr Arif Alvi's recent visit to China, she explained, "The purpose of the visit was to reiterate Pakistan's firm solidarity and unflinching support to our 'iron brother' in this challenging time, express condolences with the bereaved families and pay tribute to the courage and determination of the Chinese people for putting-up a heroic fight against the viral epidemic." The president's visit was also a reaffirmation of our "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership" and a resounding declaration that Pakistan-China ties remain unaffected by domestic challenges or adverse global upheavals, she added.

Regarding Covid-19 challenge, she said that Pakistan had taken stringent disease prevention and control steps in response to this daunting crisis, including the closure of educational institutions, nationwide restrictions on mass gatherings, a suspension of international flight operations and aggressive enforcement of social-distancing measures.

"Like many countries in the grip of Covid-19, Pakistan is facing many challenges to effectively curb and eliminate this epidemic," explained the ambassador. "And due to the lockdown, travel restrictions and a looming global recession, the country is also preparing itself to absorb ensuing economic shocks." About Chinese support to help Pakistan fight the epidemic, she said that China dispatched a special aircraft to Pakistan with a team of medical professionals and relief aid to help fight the epidemic.

Pakistan had been the major recipient of an overwhelming volume of essential equipment including testing kits, ventilators, personal protective equipment, infrared scanners and face masks, which had come from official channels, the corporate sector and Chinese individuals.

"China is also extending support to Pakistan to help build a hospital against Covid-19,", she added.

During the visit of President Arif Alvi to China on March 16-17, both countries also signed Letters of Exchange to enhance Pakistan's capability to fight the epidemic.

"This important help and assistance, indeed, is an emblem of strong brotherly sentiments that people of the two countries harbor for each other. We are grateful to the Chinese people for the warms sentiments and support they have showered upon Pakistan," the ambassador said.

The Covid-19 was viewed as the most serious challenge to the global community since World War II. This crisis could deal a debilitating blow to international economic growth, regional integration and the onward march of globalization.

However, as the pandemic had spread far and wide, xenophobia, discrimination and stigmatization had also been exposed across the world. The ambassador emphasized the need to be very watchful of this scenario.

"China has succeeded in turning the tide against the viral epidemic and restored normalcy in the entire country. And now, China is generously sharing its expertise, equipment and experience with the international community to combat the epidemic," she said.

Ambassador Hashmi said that the current situation called for greater international coordination and cooperation among the global community to curb and comprehensively eliminate this menace.

"This crisis should be a moment of reflection for us to revisit and review our previous concepts about issues of transnational health, environment, and economics, and reform them in the light of emergent realities for the benefit of the entire humanity," she added.

"Perhaps, this crisis, colossal as it may be, reaffirms our resolve in multilateralism and bestows world leaders with the clarity and courage to shun isolationism for good, and renew faith in joint efforts for a shared and prosperous future for all," she concluded.