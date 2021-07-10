UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, China To Continue To Work For Peace, Development At UN: Amb. Akram

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan, China to continue to work for peace, development at UN: Amb. Akram

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan and China will continue to work hand-in-hand at the United Nations to advance the noble cause of peace and development, Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram has said.

In a message to the UN community on the occasion of 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, he said CPC's founding in 1921 was a "seminal event" in world history as it has led the Chinese people from the depths of poverty and despair to the heights of achievement for which tributes must be paid to the country's great leaders – Chairman Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping and President Xi Jinping.

In his message, Ambassador Akram said, "China has undergone astounding transformation and national consolidation – China's achievement - the elimination of poverty; installation of modern infrastructure and industry, leadership in global manufacturing and trade, path breaking technological breakthroughs – are unprecedented in the annals of history.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, China's success' is something we hope to emulate in Pakistan'.

"Pakistan supports China's efforts to safeguard world peace, reinvigorate multilateralism, preserve international order and contribute to global development.

"Our time-tested friendship with China, and the CPEC, which is the project of the BRI, provide an enduring framework for the continued strengthening of the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

"And, our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership remains a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity".

"Pakistan will continue to work hand-in-hand with China at the United Nations to advance the noble cause of peace and development not only for our countries but for all developing countries", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations China CPEC Mao Progress Event All From Industry Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2021

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

11 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

10 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

10 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.