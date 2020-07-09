UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan, China to enhance experience sharing, vaccine development cooperation to fight COVID-19: FM

BEIJING, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance technology exchange, experience sharing and vaccine development cooperation to fight COVID-19 and uphold public health security, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

"The two countries held a video meeting for medical experts on COVID-19 pandemic yesterday and agreed to continue mutual support and cooperation," he said while sharing some details of the meeting while responding to a question in this regard during his regular briefing held here.

He informed that the Chinese experts talked about their experience and practice against novel coronavirus and vaccine development and answered questions from Pakistani sides.

He said that the two sides agreed to continue mutual support and cooperation and added, "This meeting helped enhance mutual understanding and going forward the two sides will enhance technology exchange, experience sharing and vaccine development cooperation to fight the disease and uphold public health security.

" Zhao said, the video meeting between medical experts of the two nations was co-chaired by Deputy Director General of the Asian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Health (NIH)..

The meeting was also attended by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and experts from China National Health Commission, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in China as well as experts from the two countries of health sectors.

