UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, China To Expand Cooperation In Key Areas Amid PM's Visit: Ambassador Haque

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Pakistan, China to expand cooperation in key areas amid PM's visit: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan and China will further expand cooperation in key areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, industry, agriculture and IT, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said ahead of the official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, starting on Tuesday.

Pakistan is among the few countries to be invited to China after the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which speaks of the special friendship and strategic mutual trust between the two countries, the ambassador said.

During his visit, Sharif will meet with Chinese leaders, senior officials and representatives of the business community, according to the ambassador.

"These interactions would provide us an excellent opportunity to review our bilateral relations and to further expand cooperation in key areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, industry, agriculture and IT," Haque told Global Times in an exclusive interview.

Both sides will discuss important regional and international issues, especially cooperation in addressing global challenges like the pandemic, climate change, inflation and poverty, he noted.

The two countries' ironclad partnership have stood the test of time, especially with China's strong supports for Pakistan during the historic flood, while the ongoing cooperation for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is injecting new momentum into the country's recovery from the recent natural disaster.Â The report recently published by China Three Gorges International titled Overview of Pakistan's Power Sector and its Future Outlook said the energy projects of the CPEC have created more than 46,000 jobs in Pakistan, which has been widely reported by mainstream media in Pakistan.

These projects have also greatly helped the country ease its foreign exchange pressure caused by its dependence on energy imports.

The ambassador said that the CPEC marks a new phase in Pakistan-China relations as it places economic cooperation and connectivity at the center of bilateral agenda.

Since its inception in 2013, the CPEC has continued to make rapid and tangible progress, and helped Pakistan address power and infrastructure bottlenecks, thus laying the foundation for sustained economic modernization, the envoy said.Â Soon after taking office, Sharif visited a number of CPEC projects and has prioritized their early completion.

Co-chaired by senior officials of Pakistan and China, the 11th meeting of CPEC-Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held last week expressed satisfaction at the steady pace of CPEC projects.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of the CPEC for economic prosperity and agreed to finalize all procedural formalities prior to launching new projects including ML-I and the Karachi Circular Railway.

With all the progress smoothly underway, the ambassador expressed his confidence that guided by the strategic vision of the leadership of the two countries and hard work of the relevant departments and participating units, CPEC would emerge as a lynchpin of region's connectivity and economic integration.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Exchange Business Flood China Agriculture Visit Road CPEC Progress Congress Media All From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st October 2022

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

19 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.