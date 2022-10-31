BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan and China will further expand cooperation in key areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, industry, agriculture and IT, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said ahead of the official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, starting on Tuesday.

Pakistan is among the few countries to be invited to China after the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which speaks of the special friendship and strategic mutual trust between the two countries, the ambassador said.

During his visit, Sharif will meet with Chinese leaders, senior officials and representatives of the business community, according to the ambassador.

"These interactions would provide us an excellent opportunity to review our bilateral relations and to further expand cooperation in key areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, industry, agriculture and IT," Haque told Global Times in an exclusive interview.

Both sides will discuss important regional and international issues, especially cooperation in addressing global challenges like the pandemic, climate change, inflation and poverty, he noted.

The two countries' ironclad partnership have stood the test of time, especially with China's strong supports for Pakistan during the historic flood, while the ongoing cooperation for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is injecting new momentum into the country's recovery from the recent natural disaster.Â The report recently published by China Three Gorges International titled Overview of Pakistan's Power Sector and its Future Outlook said the energy projects of the CPEC have created more than 46,000 jobs in Pakistan, which has been widely reported by mainstream media in Pakistan.

These projects have also greatly helped the country ease its foreign exchange pressure caused by its dependence on energy imports.

The ambassador said that the CPEC marks a new phase in Pakistan-China relations as it places economic cooperation and connectivity at the center of bilateral agenda.

Since its inception in 2013, the CPEC has continued to make rapid and tangible progress, and helped Pakistan address power and infrastructure bottlenecks, thus laying the foundation for sustained economic modernization, the envoy said.Â Soon after taking office, Sharif visited a number of CPEC projects and has prioritized their early completion.

Co-chaired by senior officials of Pakistan and China, the 11th meeting of CPEC-Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held last week expressed satisfaction at the steady pace of CPEC projects.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of the CPEC for economic prosperity and agreed to finalize all procedural formalities prior to launching new projects including ML-I and the Karachi Circular Railway.

With all the progress smoothly underway, the ambassador expressed his confidence that guided by the strategic vision of the leadership of the two countries and hard work of the relevant departments and participating units, CPEC would emerge as a lynchpin of region's connectivity and economic integration.