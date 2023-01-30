Pakistan-China to focus on tourism exchanges this year: Pak Commercial Counselor

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :This year is the year of Pakistan-China Tourism Exchanges. We're completely focused on this. Pakistan has everything it takes to become one of the world's best travel destinations. The government of Pakistan also identified tourism as a key priority, said Ghulam Qadir, commercial counselor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China.

He revealed that numerous tourism-related activities will be happening between the two neighbors in this year.

He informed that roadshows will be held with all of the cultural festivities, showcasing some of Pakistan's tourist attractions and added, "We want our Chinese brothers and sisters to experience Pakistani cuisine and fashion from our trendy brands in Pakistan. We'll come up with a complete guidebook to facilitate travel from China to Pakistan, and vice versa." "The opening of China's tourism is a very positive sign for Pakistan. Pakistan has made extensive preparations to welcome Chinese visitors," said Aftab ur Rehman Rana, managing director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, China Economic Net (CEN) reported. From January 8, 2023, China resumed outbound tourism after downgrading COVID-19 management measures from Class A to B. According to the 2023 Spring Festival Travel Summary Report released by Ctrip, domestic and foreign travel orders of Chinese tourists increased by four times compared with the Spring Festival of last year.

The popularity of Spring Festival tourism is only a start, and Chinese tourism market will see a remarkable recovery this year.

"International flights within the Asia-Pacific region will recover faster than intercontinental flights for other regions. We plan to gradually expand our international routes," said Qin Ye, deputy general manager of Pudong Passenger Service Center of China Eastern Airlines.

"We've seen new highways, highways, and side roads from south to east to north, and improving the road network is critical for tourism promotion."Aftab ur Rehman Rana said.

He stressed the important role that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has played in transforming Pakistan's tourism.

"CPEC not only improved access to various business hubs and cities in Pakistan, but also facilitated access to various tourist sites. With improved accessibility, there will be a slew of new developments in the coming years, including the establishment of tourism zones, new hotels, and tourist resorts along the CPEC routes." Ghulam Qadir also noted that as CPEC enters its second phase of high-quality development, more partnerships, joint ventures, and travel are required. CPEC is an excellent example of the two countries' friendship. We are constructing highways that will connect Pakistan from north to south, down to Karachi and ports, and a railway project will be implemented very soon.

"We have such a long, brotherly, wonderful relationship, and we must capitalize on it. I think with the revival after the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese people must be looking forward to going out of their homes and traveling to Pakistan," he said with confidence.