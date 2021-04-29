UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-China Vow To Further Deepen Inter-parliamentary Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan-China vow to further deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque on Thursday held a meeting with Li Fei, Chairman of Constitution and Law Committee of National People's Congress (NPC), the legislature of People's Republic of China. Li Fei is also the Chairman of Pakistan-China Friendship Group of the Chinese legislature.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed ongoing inter-parliamentary cooperation between the National Assembly of Pakistan and the NPC and vowed to further deepen their bilateral engagements in future.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady development of growing inter-parliamentary ties, both sides noted that all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China provided a strong foundation for further enhancing bilateral engagements between the legislatures and political parties of the two countries.

Lauding the role played by the National Assembly and the NPC to cement bilateral friendship, they agreed that both legislatures should make optimum use of existing linkages to deepen bilateral inter-parliamentary exchanges and also institutionalise new mechanisms for a coordinated and expansive development of bilateral ties in the relevant fields.

Ambassador Moin and Chairman Li also discussed celebratory events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties in 2021.

They agreed that friendship groups of the NPC and National Assembly would organise a webinar this year to pay tribute to seven decades of Pakistan-China Friendship and for sharing legislative experiences in the fields of governance, agriculture, finance and socio-economic development.

