UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-China's Friendship Shines At Space Exhibition In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan-China's friendship shines at space exhibition in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The commemorative flag of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, which was carried into space, was displayed at an exhibition in China.

The 'Dreaming of the Universe and Asking the Sky: 30 Years of China's Manned Spaceflight Achievement Exhibition' was recently held in the West Hall of the National Museum of China, featuring an impressive collection of items that highlight China's success in space exploration.

Of particular interest is the commemorative flag on display, which celebrates the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

This flag was carried into space by the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on June 17, 2021, and spent three months orbiting the earth before returning to the earth. It serves as a reminder of China's diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

"For Pakistani visitors, seeing the flag being presented here was really meaningful, representing not only the special relationship between Pakistan and China but also reminding people of the long-term cooperation between the two nations in the aerospace industry. It is a fitting tribute to the significant contributions that China has made to Pakistan's space program over the years," a Pakistani vlogger, Mahzaib Abbasi, who was shooting a vlog at the exhibition, told China Economic Net.

Since the 1990s, China and Pakistan have had a strong relationship in terms of space collaboration, which began with Chinese assistance in the launch of Pakistan's first satellite, Badr-1.

In 2019, Pakistan and China signed several space exploration agreements at the second BRI Forum, including one paving the way for Pakistan's first astronaut to go to space. These agreements also established a framework for joint ventures in space and the development of Sino-Pakistani space committees.

In June of last year, Pakistan sent seven sets of medicinal plant species seeds aboard China's Shenzhou 14 spacecraft to the Tiangong space station, for exposing the seeds to cosmic radiation and microgravity in the hopes of inducing beneficial mutations in their genes.

"Many of my viewers in Pakistan are interested in China's scientific developments, especially since the ceremony celebrating the return of plant seeds from Tiangong last month," Mahzaib said.

"I have the opportunity to bring my followers to witness the development of China's aerospace industry and get up close to various advanced equipment. It is an honour for me. I also hope that my young followers can be inspired and study hard to contribute to Pakistan's aerospace industry," he added.

Other notable features showcased at the exhibition included a 1:1 model of the Tianhe core module, a 1:4 model of the space station combination, and scale models of the Long March 2F, Long March 7, and Long March 5B carrier rockets, among others.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Long March Young June 2019 From Industry

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

1 hour ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

2 hours ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

2 hours ago
 Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.