Pakistan Committed To Doha Plan Of Action As A 'step Of Prosperity' For Least Developed Nations: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

DOHA, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan was committed to implementing Doha Programme of Action considering it as an opportunity to accelerate sustainable prosperity in the least developed countries.

Addressing the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar's capital Doha, the prime minister said partnerships of LDCS with developed nations, as well as the private sector and civil society, was significant for global prosperity.

PM Sharif emphasized exploring the opportunity to ensure sustainable development in the places where international assistance was needed the most.

He called upon the international community to join hands in tapping the full potential of the LDCs helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

He said the LDCs needed major investments in health, education and social protection systems, adding that vast resources were required to fully implement Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The prime minister highlighted that many of the LDCs were already in or at risk of debt distress.

Left unchecked, he said, economic distress and vaccine inequity would make recoveries longer and more painful than necessary.

He said Pakistan was committed to safe and effective vaccines and allocation of resources for LDCs.

He pointed out that it was a matter of great concern that six LDCs had been classified as under extreme burden and added that the needy nations required a system of social protection.

Sharif called the need for reforming unequal financial architecture to address the special needs of LDCs.

He proposed a system of international technology combined with SDGs to provide an easy access to LDCs to develop and bridge their digital divide in order to help them contribute to knowledge-based economy.

The prime minister lauded the Doha Programme of Action 2031 particularly its concrete measures including the online universities, food stock system and investment support centre.

He assured that Pakistan would actively support the implementation of the Doha Programme of Action within the framework of south centric cooperation.

He congratulated the Emir of Qatar for immaculate arrangement for the conference after holding the FIFA event, and added that Qatar had further bolstered its standing in the comity of nation.

