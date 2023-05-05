WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Two visiting Pakistani Senators -- Danesh Kumar Palyani and Gurdeep Singh -- have said that Pakistan attaches the highest importance to promoting and protecting the rights of minorities and to integrate them into the mainstream of national life.

In remarks delivered separately at an event hosted by Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, they said that inter-faith harmony was a priority for the Pakistani government and it was making diligent efforts towards that end.

The two Senators were joined by a delegation of Pakistani-American minorities leaders as well as other community activists from different parts of the United States.

Welcoming the visitors, Ambassador Masood Khan said that the Senators would be able to brief their interlocutors in the U.S. about Pakistan's strong commitment to pluralism and respect for diversity.

Senator Kumar and Senator Singh highlighted various legislative, administrative and legal measures that have been taken by successive governments in Pakistan to promote and protect the rights of minority communities.

Referring to the landmark steps taken by the government -- opening the Kartarpur Corridor, restoration of temples and other religious places across the country, they said that these efforts reflected strong commitment of the government to the cause of minorities of the country.

Senator Kumar and Senator Singh also pointed out that members of minorities were represented in all walks of life.

"Like any other nation, we also face challenges in our pursuit of ensuring complete protection of our minorities and vulnerable groups but we are committed and we will never falter, as a nation, towards fulfilling our obligations," Senator Kumar said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Masood Khan also acknowledged the efforts being made by Pakistani-American minorities leaders who were acting as a bridge between Pakistan and the United States.

"The conduct of our community, especially the efforts being made by community leaders belonging to various faiths and beliefs in building bridges was reflective of our national character and also of our belief in peace, co-existence and inter-faith harmony," he added.

In this regard, the Ambassador acknowledged the efforts being made by Ilyas Masih and Raj Rathore.

Ambassador Khan also briefed the Senators about theongoing dialogue between Pakistan and the US State Department as well as with the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).