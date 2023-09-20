Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Stable, Peaceful Afghanistan: FM

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan committed to stable, peaceful Afghanistan: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has expressed Pakistan's commitment to stable, peaceful, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

The foreign minister stated this in a meeting with U.S. Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

They agreed continued cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

