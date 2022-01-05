Pakistan concludes 'drive' to issue smartcards to registered Afghan refugees: UNHCR

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, has commended Pakistan for its country-wide campaign to verify and update the data of some 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees and to issue them with smart identity cards.

"Following a short pilot, the campaign, supported by UNHCR, began on April 15, 2021 and ended on 31st December 2021", the agency's spokesperson, Babar Baloch, told journalists in Geneva on Tuesday.

Among those included were 200,000 children under five, registered by their refugee parents.

The documentation renewal and information verification exercise – officially known as DRIVE - also provided the refugees with smart identity cards.

"More than 700,000 new smart identity cards have been issued to date. The remaining cards will be printed and distributed in early 2022", Baloch said.

The cards, which will be valid until June 30, 2023, contain biometric data and are technologically compatible with systems used in Pakistan to authenticate the identities of nationals.

"The new smart identity cards are an essential protection tool for Afghan refugees and give them faster and safer access to health and education facilities and to banking services", the UNHCR spokesperson said.

DRIVE also offered Afghan refugees an opportunity to flag any specific protection needs or vulnerabilities.

"More detailed information about refugees' socio-economic data will allow for better tailored assistance in Pakistan and for support in case refugees decide to return home, when conditions allow", the spokesman said Over 40 verification sites were operational across Pakistan during DRIVE, while mobile registration vans facilitated Afghan refugees living in remote areas.

From enhanced hygiene to physical distancing and scheduling set numbers of appointments each day, strict measures were upheld during the exercise to mitigate COVID-19 risks.

A mass information campaign was also carried out to explain to Afghan refugees the purpose of the campaign along with how they can participate.

DRIVE is part of a wider effort to assist and protect Afghan refugees, including through the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) support platform.

SSAR was launched in 2019 to help refugee host countries while also seeking to invest in refugee return areas in Afghanistan.