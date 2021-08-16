UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Considers All Afghan Segments Important: FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan considers all Afghan segments important: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan considered all segments of Afghanistan important in shaping the final destiny of their country.

The foreign minister stated this as he received political leaders from Afghanistan here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, the foreign minister shared Pakistan's perspective on the latest situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would take advantage of international support for peace and reconciliation, and work together to deal with the evolving situation in Afghanistan in the supreme national interest of the country and according to the aspiration of people.

The foreign minister underlined that the region could not afford continued instability in Afghanistan which would impact negatively the objective of a peaceful and connected region.

He added that international community's continued engagement in the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan would be important as it was a shared responsibility.

Emphasizing that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan was in Pakistan's interest, Foreign Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role to support a peaceful, united and prosperous Afghanistan.

The delegation appreciated the invitation for consultation on the latest situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan's facilitative role was acknowledged by the political leaders.

The delegation emphasized multi-ethnic nature of the Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive political solution and underscored commitment to forge long-term relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and to expand the fraternal ties in all areas.

The delegation of the Afghan leaders is visiting Pakistan in view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office All From

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

23 minutes ago
 China's 2021 box official total tops 32 bln yuan

China's 2021 box official total tops 32 bln yuan

2 minutes ago
 Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's shortest-serving PM

Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's shortest-serving PM

2 minutes ago
 Man kills sister over property

Man kills sister over property

2 minutes ago
 China says respects choices of Afghan people, cell ..

China says respects choices of Afghan people, cells for smooth transition

2 minutes ago
 Over 76,384 citizens vaccinated in three days

Over 76,384 citizens vaccinated in three days

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.