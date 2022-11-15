UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Consulate Chengdu Held Fund-raising Event For Flood-hit People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Consulate Chengdu held fund-raising event for flood-hit people

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Consulate in Chengdu, China, in collaboration with the Belt and Road Talent Development Fund held a fund-raising event to raise funds for flood relief in Pakistan and to help Chinese children in-need around Dujiangyan's neighboring localities.

A colorful performance of dance and music was put on display be children aged between 3-10 in city of Dujiangyan, Sichuan province to raise the funds.

Acting Consul General, Agha Hunain Abbas Khan attended the event and thanked the BRTDF for its generous contribution and efforts for helping the flood affected people of Pakistan and donating individuals.

A letter of appreciation was also handed over to BRTDF for its continued efforts to help Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Flood China Road Chengdu Event

Recent Stories

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting I ..

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investiga ..

Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investigation

29 minutes ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian A ..

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and OIC SG’s Special ..

49 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

2 hours ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.