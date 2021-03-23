UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Day Celebrated In Mirpur With Enthusiasm

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated in Mirpur with enthusiasm

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Day was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm in the AJK's lake district of Mirpur on Tuesday.

The main Pakistan Day ceremony was held at the lawn of the city's Municipal Corporation where AJK Agriculture Minister Chaudhry Masood Khalid and Deputy Commissioner Bader Muneer hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Speakin on the occasion, Chaudhry Masood Khalid and others highlighted the historic significance of Pakistan Day. They also reiterated the Kashmiris' firm resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke to accede to Pakistan.

A full dressed AJK police contingent presented a salute to the national flags.

Lights were illuminated on various prominent private and public buildings in the district.

