UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Debunks Newspaper Article's Attempt To Cast It In Bad Light Amid US Troop Pullout Of Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan debunks newspaper article's attempt to cast it in bad light amid US troop pullout of Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) ::A Pakistani embassy spokesperson has denounced as "inaccurate" an article published in the 'Miami Herald' that leveled sweeping allegations against Pakistan, linking the country to terrorism and drugs, at a time when the United States is in the process of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan.

In a letter to the Miami Herald's editor, Spokesperson Maliha Shahid wrote, "The Op-Ed - 'As Biden pulls out of Afghanistan, what his plan for Pakistan? It harbors terrorists, too' - carried by your newspaper on June 17, 2021 is an exercise in obfuscation and subjectivity with the sole aim of discrediting Pakistan through inaccurate assertions and unsubstantiated claims." Authored jointly by Robert Weiner, a former aide to ex-President Bill Clinton and Ben Lasky, a policy analyst at "Solutions for Change" welfare organization, the article also accused Pakistan of harbouring safe havens for terrorists on its soil.

In response, Spokesperson Maliha Shahid said, "While discussing Afghanistan and Al-Qaeda, the authors forgot to mention Pakistan widely acknowledged role in the US-Taliban Agreement that laid the foundation of the current Afghan peace process, and our joint efforts with the US in successfully decimating Al-Qaeda.

"While mentioning US government civilian assistance, they chose to ignore the fact that Pakistan has lost more than 80,000 lives and suffered over $130 billion losses while partnering with the US in war against terrorism.

Any attempt to belittle our well recognized contributions and sacrifices is an affront to all the victims of terrorism.

"The factual inaccuracies in the Op-ed are startling. Contrary to the authors contention, both UNODC and the State Department acknowledge that Pakistan has successfully eradicated all poppy cultivation in its territory. And Pakistan did participate in the Leaders Summit on Climate in April.

"We are surprised that a newspaper of your standing published such an ill researched story."

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Drugs Miami United States April June All From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ feature on Anr ..

24 minutes ago

PM says no pressure can change or downgrade Pakist ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.34 a barrel T ..

53 minutes ago

Mohammad Rizwan becomes main player of the nationa ..

55 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers map structure of nanobody, revea ..

2 hours ago

Israeli foreign minister says ‘they’re here to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.