UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Declare At 476-4 In First Test

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan declare at 476-4 in first Test

Rawalpindi, Pakistan, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan declared their first innings at 476-4 in the first Test against Australia on Saturday after brilliant hundreds from Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq on the second day in Rawalpindi.

Azhar scored 185 and Haq 157 as Australia toiled hard after Pakistan won the toss and batted on a flat, batting-friendly Rawalpindi cricket Stadium pitch.

Skipper Babar Azam made 36 while Mohammad Rizwan (29) and Iftikhar Ahmed (13) remained not out.

For Australia, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuchagne took a wicket apiece while Azam was run out.

Score: Pakistan first innings 476-4 declaredsh/fox/cwl

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Lyon Rawalpindi Azhar Ali Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Imam-ul-Haq From

Recent Stories

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

49 minutes ago
 Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage ru ..

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

1 hour ago
 Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

3 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

3 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

4 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>