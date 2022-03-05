Pakistan declare at 476-4 in first Test

Rawalpindi, Pakistan, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan declared their first innings at 476-4 in the first Test against Australia on Saturday after brilliant hundreds from Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq on the second day in Rawalpindi.

Azhar scored 185 and Haq 157 as Australia toiled hard after Pakistan won the toss and batted on a flat, batting-friendly Rawalpindi cricket Stadium pitch.

Skipper Babar Azam made 36 while Mohammad Rizwan (29) and Iftikhar Ahmed (13) remained not out.

For Australia, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuchagne took a wicket apiece while Azam was run out.

Score: Pakistan first innings 476-4 declared