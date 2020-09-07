UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Defence, Martyrs Day Commemorated In Beijing, China

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan Defence, Martyrs Day commemorated in Beijing, China

BEIJING, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan was commemorated with due fervor and solemnity at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

Defence Day is dedicated to pay homage not only to the martyrs of the 1965 war, but to all those and served for defence of Pakistan rendered ultimate sacrifice.

To mark the occasion, a simple but befitting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Embassy.

The event started with the National Anthem of Pakistan followed by a tribute to the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and citizens of Pakistan for their sacrifices for the country. Special messages of national political and military leadership were read out.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque said that Defence Day is commemorated as a tribute to our valiant Armed Forces and to their inherent patriotism, discipline and commitment.

He said that Pakistan seeks a peaceful and prosperous neighborhood which is the key principle of Pakistan's Foreign Policy.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching political, moral and diplomatic support to the just cause of the people of Kashmir.

The Ambassador also highlighted the sacrifices of Armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to progress as a nation united against all threats.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Beijing Progress Moral Event All Defence Day

Recent Stories

TECNO is rumored to Sponsor an Upcoming Action Sho ..

1 minute ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 September 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

13 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.