WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Despite challenges, Pakistan, as a resilient nation, is determined to craft a bright future for its people, Ambassador Masood Khan said Thursday at an event marking 'Pakistan Day'.

"We've had a long and arduous struggle since the creation of the state," he told a large gathering comprising senior diplomats, US government officials, foreign media representatives and Pakistani-American activists at the Pakistan embassy in Washington DC.

The ambassador paid tributes to the forefathers and founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah for a 'miraculous' struggle in transforming the vision of a separate homeland into reality.

"On this occasion," the Pakistani envoy said, "I want to send a message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and I hope that one day they will also be able to realize the right to self-determination -- our hearts go out to them." Thanking the United States for always standing by Pakistan since its independence, Ambassador Masood Khan said that the Pak-US relationship had been strong as it was based on principles of reciprocity and friendship.

"This is a lasting legacy for the people of Pakistan and the United States. We cherish it, and we will continue to nurture it," he said.

Highlighting the upward trajectory of the Pak-US relationship and the recent high-level engagements especially dialogues in energy and climate change, the Ambassador said that the road ahead for bilateral relations was bright.

"We will continue to work together to make this relationship more significant, more substantive and more beneficial for our people." Dr. Dafna Rand, Director of the Office of Foreign Assistance, speaking on behalf of the US Secretary of State, conveyed his greetings to Pakistani on a national day.

"We are here today to celebrate the long history of our relationship and our friendship. Last fall we celebrated 75 years of anniversary of our diplomatic relationship and looking back you see the strength of this relationship right here in the room," she observed.

Dr. Rand also recounted the collaboration of the two countries, especially during the recent devastating floods in Pakistan, the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva and tackling the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to strengthen climate-smart agriculture and to assist all Pakistanis in making critical investments in areas such as economic growth and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

"Both of our Governments resolve to continuing deepening our alliances and to work together for Green Alliance," Dr. Rand added "We will continue to work together. We will explore how we can most effectively bring the private sector in public diplomacy, technical cooperation, public-private partnerships, export, import and trade. We will mobilize the whole US government to support this alliance." Ambassador Masood Khan also thanked the United States for its assistance towards girls' education and women's empowerment. Pakistan, he said, attached the highest importance to the recognition and promotion of the education of girls and women in any part of that region and in any part of the globe.

The ambassador also paid tributes to the vibrant and dynamic Pakistani community in the United States for their valuable contributions toward the socio-economic progress of both Pakistan and the United States, saying 14 elected Pakistani Americans were representing their respective Constituencies.

Paying tribute to leaders like Representative Suleman Lalani, Farooq Mughal, Ali Rashid, saying that the success of every Pakistani-American makes the nation proud.

"Your success is our success. Your success is the success of Pakistan and the United States. You contribute to the strengthening of relations between our two nations." The Ambassador also thanked the US House of Representatives and State Assemblies for recognizing Pakistan Day and also acknowledging the contributions of the Pakistani-American community.