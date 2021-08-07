(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Friday debunked Afghan and Indian allegations about the existence of safe havens and cross-border movement of Taliban fighters as "mere fantasies", saying that the Pakistani government has fenced the Pak-Afghan border which is now closed.

At a press conference hours after the UN Security Council meeting, Ambassador Munir Akram also criticized India, the Council president for the month of August, for denying Pakistan the opportunity to address the 15-member body as a neighbouring country with a vital stake in peace in Afghanistan.

"We made a formal request for participation but it was denied," he told reporters at the UN Headquarters in New York. "Obviously, we do not expect fairness from the Indian presidency for Pakistan." Pakistan's complete statement would be circulated to the UNSC members, the Pakistani envoy said.

He said there were no terrorist safe havens left after Pakistani military's effective operations in Waziristan and other areas, and that the fencing of the border was now 97 percent complete to prevent cross-border movement.

Ambassador Akram also slammed regional "spoilers", who, he said, were attempting to derail the Afghan peace process.

He warned against spoilers, "both within and outside Afghanistan" against their machinations to promote their vested interests.

Ambassador Akram said Pakistan was suffering from a spate of attacks from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Da'esh terrorists from the Afghan territory. "So, the shoe is on the other foot." The Pakistani envoy said Prime Minister Imran Khan had consistently called for a political solution as the only way to restore durable peace and security in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan, therefore, welcomed the international consensus which has emerged that the best means of securing peace and stability is through a political solution negotiated between parties to the conflict," he said.

Pakistan had made earnest efforts to promote such a political settlement, Ambassador Akram said, pointing out that in 2015, a political settlement was scuttled by the deliberate revelation of the demise of the then Taliban leader Mullah Omar.

Pakistan, he said, was instrumental in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table in 2019, and facilitated the conclusion of the US-Taliban agreement of February 2020.

"We helped to convene the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha in September 2020," he said while highlighting Pakistan's role in the peace process.

(MORE LATER)