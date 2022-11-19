UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Dominican Republic Establish Formal Diplomatic Relations

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Pakistan, Dominican Republic establish formal diplomatic relations

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan and the Dominican Republic, a Caribbean country, Friday signed a joint communique formally establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The signing ceremony was held at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York, according to a press release.

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram signed the communique on behalf of the Pakistani government while his Dominican Republic counterpart, Jose Blanco, signed on behalf of his government.

The two envoys expressed confidence that the move to establish diplomatic relations will open new avenues of cooperation between the two countries in various fields and areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, trade, culture and tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, the press release said.

They also noted with satisfaction the existing cordial relations and close cooperation between the two countries at the UN and on other multilateral forums. Both sides resolved to further solidify these ties by diversifying the existing areas of collaboration.

The establishment of diplomatic relations will also facilitate the two countries in their joint efforts towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UN's agenda to promote global development and prosperity; including under the ambit of the Group of 77 (developing countries) and China.

Dominican Republic, a founding member of the UN, is the second largest and one of the most diverse countries in the Caribbean. It became independent in 1844.

