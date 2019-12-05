Pakistan earned, benefited US $ 15 billion from GSP plus facility in five years: Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Thursday that Pakistan had earned and benefited US $ 15 billion from Generlazied System of Preference (GSP) Plus facility since 2013-14, granted by the European Union (EU).

He stated this while addressing a press conference at a local hotel here this afternoon.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said from next month the tenure of GSP Plus facility for Pakistan would be reviewed by the European Union, so he had visited Brussels and Portugal to discuss the renewal of the facility for Pakistan which, he said remained very fruitful and productive.

He said in this regard he had met with the members of the European Parliament, Chairperson of Human Rights and Head of Foreign Affairs of the EU.

He added that he had discussed with more than thirty (30) members of European Parliament for the renewal of the GSP Plus facility to Pakistan.

He added that due to GSP Plus facility Pakistan's exports to European countries had increased at a ratio of US $ three (3) billion per year while in the Euro Zone Pakistan's exports have witnessed 51 percent increase.

He said Pakistan was the only country which had established "GSP Plus treaty implementation cell" at Federal and provincial levels to resolve concerns to human rights and labour related issues.

He condemned that India was hatching organized conspiracies against renewal of the GSP Plus facility to Pakistan.

He questioned that India which was the biggest violator of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir was pointing the finger against Pakistan.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the dynamic, honest and credible leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was following the the vision of the father of Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for protecting the rights of minorities and providing them equal rights and opportunities in Pakistan.

He specially mentioned the opening of Kartarpur corridor for Sikh community from India and across the globe.

He said the PTI government believed on across the board accountability of all elements involved in corruption and corrupt practices irrespective of political affiliations.

He added that steps had also been taken for the recovery of the looted public money from the corrupt elements.

He said the PTI government was also highlighting the Kashmir issue and the plight of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all national and internal forums till realization of their birthright to self-determination and freedom from Indian occupation.

"Accountability for all is our moto", he remarked.

He on the occasion reiterated the government's commitment to recover the looted money from the plunderers of national wealth and public money.

The Governor Punjab said the government was also promoting the merit only criteria for the appointments, adding the government had appointed twenty (20) Vice chancellors of different universities purely on merit.

He added that the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts for strengthening of national institutions by promoting good governance and transparency besides encouraging honest and hardworking officials in these institutions for the socio-economic development of the country.

He added that now the focus of the government was on the alleviation of poverty, provision of clean drinking and the welfare of the people especially common man.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the government for the resolution of the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

Sarwar said in the last four months 80 percent of their problems including related to properties have been resolved.

He called upon the British Pakistani community to vote for those candidates in forthcoming UK Parliament elections on December 12, who would support Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir and the ongoing struggle of people of Indian occupied Kashmir for their just right to self-determination and freedom from Indian occupation.

He said the government wanted devolution of power at provincial levels by empowering the local bodies in the country.