Pakistan Embassy, Beijing decorated on Chinese New Year, Spring Festival

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Embassy in Beijing was decorated with lights and traditional lanterns to show solidarity with the Chinese people ahead of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival starting from February 12.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq felicitated the people of China on the auspicious occasion and said, Happy Chinese New year, greetings to you, to your family for your health and success. He said this year is a special year for China and Pakistan and hoped that this year can mark a new glorious chapter in relationship between the two countries.

The Pakistani and Chinese governments are planning more than a hundred activities to commemorate 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

There will be multiple events including exchanges of high-level delegations, cultural exhibitions, photographic exhibitions, fashion events and publication of books.

The two governments are also planning to twin a number of cities between China and Pakistan besides organizing webinars of trade and investment.

Chinese New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese Calendar.

The first day of Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20. In 2021, the first day of the Chinese New Year will be on Friday, February 12, which is the Year of the Ox.