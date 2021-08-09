UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Embassy In China Observes Youm-e-Istehsal, Holds Photo Exhibition

BEIJING, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Embassy in China on Monday organized the Youm-e-Istehsal to mark the second anniversary of India's illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq read out the messages of President, Dr. Arif Alvi, and message of Prime Minister, Imran Khan on the occasion.

In his remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq urged the Indian side to repeal its illegal and unilateral action of August 5 and fulfil its promises made with the international community for the just resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said that the government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been raising the Kashmir issue with a new spirit and opposing the Indian attempt to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of the UN Charter and international law.

"Ambassador Haque reiterated Pakistan's commitment and resolve to the just struggle of the Kashmiris for self-determination as promised to them in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He strongly condemned grave human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris women and children by over 900,000 Indian troops deployed in IIOJK and expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

A video documentary was showed to expose India's grave human rights violations and update the audience about the latest situation in IIOJK.

A photo exhibition was also held depicting the plight of the Kashmiri people, and the extent of their suffering in IIOJK.

The event was well-attended by senior diplomats, members of Pakistani and Kashmiri community and media persons.

