UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Embassy Says Reports About Pakistani- Americans Deaths From Coronavirus Cannot Be 'authenticated'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Pakistan Embassy says reports about Pakistani- Americans deaths from coronavirus cannot be 'authenticated'

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Embassy on Saturday brushed aside as "guesstimates" media reports about the death of more than 100 Pakistani-Americans in the New York region resulting from the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the United states and many other countries of the world.

"We have seen media reports on the number of Pakistani-American deaths on account of Covid-19 infections in the US. There are no formally confirmed figures available from any official source in the US," the embassy said in a statement.

"These are guesstimates being informally quoted by community sources and some funeral homes. Such figures cannot therefore be authenticated," the statement said, adding that it was an evolving situation.

"Meanwhile, we have no reports even informal ones of any Pakistani-American deaths from our consulates in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston," the embassy said.

"The Embassy and the Consulate Generals are in touch with our community members and will be ready to extend every assistance and support wherever needed."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Los Angeles Houston Chicago New York Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

10 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

10 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

10 hours ago

50 coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrie ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.