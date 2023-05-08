WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Over three thousand people thronged the Pakistan embassy showcasing the world-acclaimed 'Pakistani truck art', traditional clothes, gems, art and artifacts, furniture, rugs and carpets as well as the tasty cuisine on Sunday, as part of the yearly programme known as Passport DC "Around the Embassy Tour." Men, women and children from all walks of life, including Pakistani-Americans, members of the diplomatic, officials, think-tank community, non-governmental bodies and media persons, saw the display of the richness and diversity of Pakistan's culture.

Held annually in May, the month of International Cultural Awareness, Passport DC is a month-long journey around the world highlighting the international diplomatic community's varied culture.

The event at the Embassy of Pakistan Washington commenced even before its scheduled time and continued till late afternoon, with continued arrivals of inquisitive visitors.

Various corners of jam-packed ground floor and the Jamshed Marker Hall of the Embassy exhibited the soft power of the country and remained the center of attraction for the visitors as instrumental Pakistani music was played.

The stalls included traditional and non-traditional stitched and unstitched designer clothes and bridal dresses, gems and jewellery, hand-knotted rugs and carpets, Chinioti furniture, artifacts and paintings, music instruments, footwear (Peshawari Chappal) and different spices that are known for adding unique taste and aroma to Pakistani cuisine.

Along with the traditional products, the booming IT sector was also on display reflecting the country's youth potential in providing innovative digital IT solutions to expanding businesses across the globe. The visitors queued up at henna stall to have their hand-painted. 'food Taste Corner' and the 'Tea Stall' with its aroma attracted residents of Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland and the adjoining states.

Truck Art of Pakistan, painted on a Rickshaw and a Scooter, enthralled the visitors.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, thanked the visitors for their participation. The Ambassador remained with the visitors and went from stall to stall, introducing Pakistani specialities and highlighting salient features of the country that, he said, makes Pakistan an ideal destination for economic activity, investment as well as tourism.

Likewise, the spouse of the Ambassador and the officers of the embassy also helped and guided the guests around.