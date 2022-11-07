Pakistan, EU partners in achieving common objectives: PM

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan and the European Union were important partners in achieving common goals.

He met with European Union Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of COP 27.

The prime minister appreciated the spirit of the European Union countries to help the flood victims in Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister further said that effects of climate change that developing countries were facing today, the whole world would have to suffer tomorrow.

Unity was essential to combat the effects of climate change, he stressed.

The prime minister also appreciated the cooperation of the European countries in removing the name of Pakistan from FATF's grey list.

He said that there was a lot of scope for increasing bilateral trade between the EU and Pakistan.