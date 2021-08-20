Pakistan evacuating diplomats, others from Kabul aboard PIA flights: Munir Akram

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan is flying out of Kabul diplomat, employees of international agencies and journalists wishing to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country, Ambassador Munir Akram said Thursday.

Speaking on CNN, he said that the Pakistani embassy in Kabul is open and busy processing visa applications of those eligible to travel.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is operating three flights a day and since Wednesday, 1,100 people have been evacuated, the Pakistan envoy told American audiences. "So, hopefully we can get out at least 500, 600 each day out of Kabul." Replying to a question, Ambassador Akram said among those who have been flown out were a number of Afghans working for foreign embassies in Afghanistan.

For example, he said, the Danish embassy had 450 local employees who departed on Sunday.

"So it's a question of who applies and who we are told is eligible to leave or wants to leave, and then we could process them and then they can take the flight," he said.

Pakistani envoy also said those who come to the border with Pakistan with the required visa and other travel documents will be eligible to crossover to the other side.

Asked in view of the chaos prevailing at the Kabul airport how difficult was Pakistan to handle the evacuation operations, Ambassador Akram said, "It is, after all, the fog of war, and it is a challenging environment."