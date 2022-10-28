UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Export To China Up 2pct In Jan-Sept 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan export to China up 2pct in Jan-Sept 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan's export to China crossed US$2.57 billion in the first nine months of this year, up 2 percent year on year, shows the official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at Pakistan Embassy in China, told China Economic Net (CEN) that Pakistan's exports to China are increasing every month on a yearly basis and the Pakistani government is working hard to increase export to China and reduce the trade deficit to enhance bilateral trade.

"We are working with the Chinese partners to shift some of the strategic and priority sectors and manufacturing facilities to Pakistan. Our main target is to produce products in Pakistan and export to the world", he stated.

According to data from GACC, in the month of September Pakistan's exports to China crossed US$182.18 million whereas, in the same month last year, it was $257.47 million which showed the floods hit badly Pakistan's exports worldwide.

Overall, from January to September 2022, China's imports and exports from Pakistan counted US$ 20.

19 billion up 3% year on year while in the same period of 2021 it was US$19.60 billion, whereas in the month of September Pakistan's exports to China decreased by 29 percent year-on-year, due to heavy monsoon caused floods and COVID-19 which destroyed many sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, and industry.

According to a Pakistani expert, the trade potential volume between Pakistan and China in all sectors is always great and the business community can take benefit from it.

He said recent floods have devastated Pakistan's economy because 33 million people have been affected and the agriculture sector has faced losses, adding that but still there is a space for increasing trade activity because China is the second largest economy in the world and a major trading partner of Pakistan.

The exports of major products to China increased such as rice, Zinc ores & concentrates, oil seeds and oleaginous fruits, sesamum seeds, pine nuts, seafood, and other agricultural products.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Business China Agriculture Oil Same January September All From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

3 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

11 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.