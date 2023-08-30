Open Menu

Pakistan Exports 8 Shipments Of Rock Salt To China Via Khunjerab Border

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan has exported eight shipments of around 35 tons rock salt to China from June to July this year through the Khunjerab land border.

"Imports and exports volume across the Khunjerab Port stand at 40 to 80 thousand tons per year. Daily imports are about 471.6 tons per day," Zhang Xiaobo, China's Customs Director of Khunjerab Port, told CGTN.

He said since 2019, China had set up a dedicated border trade area, for businessmen to settle increasingly bigger trades, and after a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19, "the zone is officially in use this year".

Zhang said,"From June to July this year, we received eight shipments, amounting to 35 tons of Himalayan rock salt. In addition to rock salt, there are also copper and wooden handicrafts, as well as some carpets.

" He said,"Each trader is given a tax-free trade quota worth about US$ 1100 each day. The increasing convenience here is starting to attract Pakistani exporters who used to ship goods to China via a much longer sea route." Wafa Baig, a trader, said it was his first time using the Khunjerab border. "Last month we brought crude quartz, 27 tons, the first assignment. In the future, our plan is 1,000 tons." While comparing the land route and the sea route, he said, "By sea it takes a long time, by road is faster." According to reports, a new airport for civilian use has been opened near the border this year, as the authorities strive to enhance business convenience through better infrastructure.

