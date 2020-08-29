UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Fight Back To Hold England To 131-6 In 1st T20

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan fought back to restrict England to 131-6 before rain stopped play in the first Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Friday.

England had threatened a huge total while Tom Banton was making 71, the 21-year-old batsman's maiden fifty at this level.

But his exit left England 109-3 and sparked a collapse that saw four wickets lost for 14 runs in 19 balls before rain ended the innings after 16.1 overs, with Pakistan's revised target in the first of this three-match series still to be determined.

"It was good fun," Banton told Sky sports.

"I struggled to begin with, they bowled quite nicely and then I just backed myself when the spinners came on," he added.

Pakistan struck five balls after captain Babar Azam won the toss when left-arm spinner Imad Wasim caught and bowled Jonny Bairstow.

But Banton, opening in place of the injured Jason Roy, took charge with two slog-swept sixes off consecutive balls from leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Dawid Malan helped Banton add 71 for the second wicket, only to run himself out for 23.

Banton, however, completed a 33-ball fifty featuring three fours and three sixes before scooping paceman Haris Rauf for an audacious six over fine leg only to then slice Imad to extra-cover.

England captain Eoin Morgan was then lbw to Iftikhar Ahmed before Moeen Ali was well caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Shadab.

Wicketkeeper Rizwan, who impressed during Pakistan's recent 1-0 Test series defeat by England, then stumped Lewis Gregory off Imad, who took 2-31 from his maximum four overs.

