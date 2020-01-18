UrduPoint.com
Pakistan FM, After Visits, Says Iran Wants To De-escalate

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 09:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan's foreign minister, who has shuttled between Washington and Tehran in the course of a week, voiced confidence Friday that Iran was seeking to lower tensions.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed Iran and Afghanistan's peace process Friday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, five days after seeing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

While stopping short of saying that he was transmitting any message, Qureshi said he understood that the Iranians "did not want to escalate things." "They don't want war, they don't want further bloodshed," Qureshi told reporters in Washington.

The United States on January 3 killed Iran's most powerful general, Qasem Soleimani, in a drone strike as he visited Baghdad.

Iran responded with missile strikes on US forces in Iraq but Qureshi, in line with many observers, believe that the reprisal was designed to minimize casualties.

Qureshi said that the Iranian leadership also signalled a willingness to ease tensions with its Arab neighbors.

The Iranians "highlighted the issues, the differences, they have had with other important countries in the region," he said.

"They said they are willing to engage at any level and in any format," Qureshi said.

