Pakistan gives 2nd 'unimpeded, uninterrupted access' to Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan has provided second consular access to Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Indian request, the Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday.

"Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 1500 hours," a Foreign Office Statement said issued here. The Foreign Office said Pakistan remained committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s judgment of July 17, 2019.

"It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgment," it said.

Last year, Jadhav was given first consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR) 1963 on September 2.

Earlier, the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav were also allowed to meet him on December 25, 2017 as a humanitarian gesture. Indian serving navy Commander Jadhav is in Pakistan's custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016.

He was awarded death sentence on charges of espionage after he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives. He also made important revelations about RAW's role in sponsoring state-terrorism in Pakistan. \932