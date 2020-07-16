UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Gives 2nd 'unimpeded, Uninterrupted Access' To Kulbhushan Jadhav

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan gives 2nd 'unimpeded, uninterrupted access' to Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan has provided second consular access to Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Indian request, the Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday.

"Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 1500 hours," a Foreign Office Statement said issued here.  The Foreign Office said Pakistan remained committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s judgment of July 17, 2019.

"It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgment," it said.

Last year, Jadhav was given first consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR) 1963 on September 2.

Earlier, the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav were also allowed to meet him on December 25, 2017 as a humanitarian gesture.  Indian serving navy Commander Jadhav is in Pakistan's custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016.

He was awarded death sentence on charges of espionage after he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in loss of many precious human lives. He also made important revelations about RAW's role in sponsoring state-terrorism in Pakistan.  \932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Islamabad Balochistan Foreign Office Wife Vienna March July September December 2017 2016 2019 From Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

19 minutes ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

19 minutes ago

â€œHuawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

23 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

29 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.