Pakistan Greets Afghanistan On 101st Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan greets Afghanistan on 101st Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday extended warm greetings and felicitations to government and the people of Afghanistan on the country's 101st Independence Day.

"We reaffirm our steadfast support to the brotherly Afghan people as they move forward in their quest for durable peace, security, development and prosperity," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a tweet.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

