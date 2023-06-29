Open Menu

Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission Assists 112 Serious Patients Performing Hajj

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission assists 112 serious patients performing Hajj

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission assisted 112 serious hujjaj patients in Arafat and Muzdalifah, providing them with essential medical care and ensuring their transportation through ambulances and special buses.

Dr. Atta ur Rehman, a Medical Officer with the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission, informed APP that several patients with serious health conditions were able to participate in the hajj rituals.

This group included nine epilepsy patients, six individuals with bone fractures, as well as patients with diabetes, back pain, and heart ailments.

They received support in performing the hajj rituals through the provision of 18 designated ambulances and two buses.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission also extended special provisions such as customized meals and additional facilities to accommodate the needs of the serious patients.

In the meantime, dedicated Pakistani guides and Moavineen are working tirelessly to aid misplaced hujjaj in the vicinity of the Jamrat complex. Their unwavering efforts include guiding them to their assigned camps and offering support throughout the process.

