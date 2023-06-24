Open Menu

Pakistan Hajj Mission Completes Arrangements To Assist Pilgrims During Hajj Rituals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan Hajj Mission completes arrangements to assist pilgrims during Hajj rituals

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Hajj Mission has finalized arrangements to guide and assist Pakistani intending pilgrims in Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat, as the five-day hajj rituals are scheduled to commence from Monday.

Saudi authorities have divided Mina in 10 zones. Hajj pilgrims will be transported to the Mina tent village on the night between Sunday and Monday via buses.

A significant number of prospective pilgrims prefer to follow the tradition of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) and embarked on the pilgrimage by foot to Mina, a narrow valley surrounded by rocky mountains, some five kilometres (three miles) from the Grand Mosque.

Pakistan Hajj Mission has deployed Moavineen-e-hujjaj in Mina, equipped with maps to guide hujjaj to Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat.

The guiding posts of Pakistani Muavineen has already been established in Mina and Jamarat.

In Mina, two camp offices have been set up by the Pakistan Hajj Mission to provide continuous assistance to prospective pilgrims. These offices will include different departments like lost and found, guidance, complaints, and a monitoring desk, ensuring 24/7 support for the pilgrims.

A shuttle train service will be available to 63 percent of the Hujjaj during the Hajj days, while the remaining 37 percent will be transported to Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah via buses.

The tents allocated for Pakistani pilgrims are located in close proximity to road numbers 50, 62, and 64.

