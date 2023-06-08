UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hajj Mission Deploys Over 189 Buses For Seamless Transportation To Haram Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan Hajj Mission deploys over 189 buses for seamless transportation to Haram Sharif

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Hajj Mission has deployed over 189 modern buses near the doorsteps of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims' residences to provide round-the-clock transportation to the grand mosque, Haram Sharif.

Talking to APP,Zain ul Abedin, Deputy In-charge of the Transport Section, mentioned that buses would be readily accessible to pilgrims at all eight sectors, operating around the clock to facilitate their transportation to Haram Sharif for prayer purposes.

He further stated that the bus fleet would be expanded in correlation with the increasing number of hujjaj.

Preliminary planning suggests that the bus count will be raised to 360 or potentially even more, in order to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umer Butt told APP that the buildings near the Haram Sharif were quite expensive.

The main purpose behind acquiring a five to six-kilometer radius around the Haram Sharif was to ensure that the expenses remained at a minimum level.

Additionally, the nearest buildings were situated in hilly areas, which posed a challenge for elderly hujjaj who wished to travel to the Haram Sharif on foot.

The acquisition of residence at Batha Quraish, located a mere 400 meters from the Haram Sharif, serves a purpose beyond financial considerations.

In addition to being a cost-effective option, the area boasts an open and tranquil environment.

Moreover, operating a shuttle service in this vicinity proves to be highly economical.

Butt said that the designated pick-up times have already been communicated to the pilgrims in each building.

For the pilgrims residing in sectors 2, 5, 6, and 7, the pick-up point is the bus stop near the entry, exit point of the Haram Sharif known as Bab e Abdul Aziz.

Similarly, the pilgrims residing in sector 4 are being picked up from either Bab e Salam or the gates of Safa and Marva.

As for the residents of sector 8, they are being picked up from the gate of Haram Sharif known as Bab e Abdul Aziz.

The decision to acquire residence at Batha Quraish, serves multiple purposes.

Apart from ensuring cost savings, the location offers an open and serene atmosphere. Additionally, operating a shuttle service in this area proves to be a highly efficient and budget-friendly option.

It is noteworthy to mention that a total of 50,603 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, an additional 6,037 individuals are expected to arrive by Thursday evening.

Approximately 14,910 pilgrims are staying in Madinah, while the rest of the pilgrims have arrived in Makkah.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has also welcomed the arrival of more than 4,000 pilgrims performing hajj under private hajj scheme.

