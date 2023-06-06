UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hajj Mission Establishes Wheelchair Desk For Elderly Hajj Pilgrims

Published June 06, 2023

Pakistan Hajj Mission establishes Wheelchair Desk for elderly hajj pilgrims

MAKKAH MUKARMA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Hajj Mission has established a dedicated Wheelchair Desk in Main Control Office (MCO), Makkah Mukarma with the aim of addressing the specific needs of feeble and elderly intending pilgrims participating in the government hajj scheme.

In charge Accounts Section, MCO, Asad Hussain Malik told APP that this thoughtful initiative has been put in place to ensure that these pilgrims experience optimal comfort and convenience throughout the Hajj rituals, offering them a smoother and more accessible journey.

In its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment, he said the Pakistan Hajj Mission endeavors to enable elderly pilgrims to actively participate in the sacred rituals without being impeded by physical constraints.

To facilitate this, the Mission has allocated 25 wheelchairs to date, with a nominal refundable security deposit of 200 Saudi Riyals.

It is important to note that the security deposit will be forfeited in the event of any loss, while a full refund will be provided upon the return of the wheelchair. This measure aims to ensure a seamless and comfortable pilgrimage experience for all elderly pilgrims.

When asked about financial matters, he mentioned that the account section is responsible for handling various financial affairs, which also includes the disbursement of daily allowances to the Moavineen e Hujjaj, medical mission staff and others.

It merits mentioning here that various sections have been established in MCO including lost and found, transport, and medical to deal for a well coordinated services to intending pilgrims.

