UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hajj Mission's Lost,Found Department Returns 317 Items To Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan Hajj Mission's Lost,Found department returns 317 items to owners

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lost and Found Centre of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, Makkah has successfully returned 1,500 SAR and over 317 missing items, including bags, wheelchairs, mobile phones, and purses, to intending pilgrims of the government hajj scheme.

In Charge of Lost and Found Centre Naseerudin told APP that his team was actively engaged in searching for 80 missing bags that need to be returned to their rightful owners.

Additionally, they have encountered a challenge with 20 bags that have yet to be identified.

They are currently putting significant effort into locating the owners of these bags to facilitate their return.

The Lost and Found Centre has the services of 35 dedicated "Moavineen e Hujjaj" who are assigned to different hotels where buses and trucks unload the luggage of hajj pilgrims.

These staff members visit each building to ensure the proper delivery of luggage to government scheme hajj pilgrims.

He mentioned that hajj pilgrims who have misplaced their baggage should contact the Lost and Found Centre at 0567119736 for assistance.

Furthermore, he strongly advised incoming hajj pilgrims to take precautionary measures by clearly writing their passport numbers and Names on their bags.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Mobile Visit Makkah Saudi Arabia Riyals Government

Recent Stories

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

14 minutes ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

15 minutes ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions wo ..

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions worth AED 3.89 trillion in Q1 20 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.