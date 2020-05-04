UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Has Done 'reasonably Well' In Containing Spread Of Coronavirus: Amb. Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

Pakistan has done 'reasonably well' in containing spread of coronavirus: Amb. Khan

NEW YORK, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan's "extensive measures" have helped to contain the spread of coronavirus, but the crisis stemming from the pandemic could not have come at a worse time, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan has said.

"Because of the economic reforms, exports had started to pick up, the exchange rate had stabilized, industrial activity was increasing. All those things now had to stop, so the purchase orders, export orders, the supply chain have been disturbed," the Pakistani envoy to the United States told The Wall Street Journal.

"For a country like Pakistan you can imagine how bad it would be," he said in the interview published Sunday.

"We have done reasonably well containing the spread of the virus, but the economic implications are still growing. That's why our Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advocating more international financial support for the developing nations," Ambassador Khan said.

Asked whether the international community doing enough to fight this crisis, he said the response was coming in piecemeal but termed it quite quick and extensive.

"Our prime minister has appealed for a more comprehensive, coherent approach involving all concerned stakeholders. That comprehensiveness would help deal with both health- and economic-related implications," the Pakistani envoy said.

"There is a lot happening but it needs to be more coordinated and geared more to the countries needs." Questioned whether coronavirus cases were overwhelming Pakistan's healthcare system, he said, "We resorted to very extensive measures, such as restricting incoming flights and domestic flights, closing schools, putting offices on rotation, closing all non-essential services.

All of that clearly helped in containing this contagion." "Also," he added, "we converted railway bogies into quarantine wards, as well as hotels and stadiums, to use them when required. Luckily we have not had to use it so far, but the system is geared to deal with the situation.

"But we have a high population and the capacity of our healthcare system is not as good as we would want it to be. If this gets out of hand, we do not have the capacity to deal with it." Asked whether Pakistani people were observing social-distancing requirements and other measures, Ambassador Khan said they were now getting used to it.

"Initially," he added, "People were maybe not aware of the severity and contagiousness, but as things have become clearer the whole country has come together the provinces, Federal government, military, political parties.

"There was initially reluctance to observe voluntary social distancing measures but people are getting used to these new realities." Asked whether any good will come out of this crisis, the Pakistani envoy said, "Countries are learning and getting smarter in dealing with this and other potential epidemics. Experts all over the world are on a daily basis exchanging best practices, experiences, insights.

"Covid-19' s abiding legacy will be the potential we have discovered of teleworking, tele-learning, tele-interaction, and we have figured out ways to reach out to people all over the world.

"In some ways it is also bringing the international community together."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Exchange Exports United States Sunday All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 May 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

More than three people from same family can travel ..

8 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

8 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

8 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.