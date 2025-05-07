Open Menu

Pakistan Has Every Right Of ‘befitting Response’ Against Missile Strike, PM Warns India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 03:10 AM

Pakistan has every right of ‘befitting response’ against missile strike, PM warns India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late Tuesday said Pakistan had every right to give a “befitting response” to India after it conducted missile strikes against Pakistan.

“The enemy has carried out a cowardly attack at five locations in Pakistan and we are ready to give a befitting response to this act of war imposed on us,” he said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

The prime minister said the entire nation stood by the country’s armed forces with a high morale and spirits.

“Our nation and armed forces are undeterred to deal with the enemy,” he said.

PM Sharif said, “Pakistan will not allow its enemy to succeed in its nefarious objectives.”

India on late Tuesday conducted missile strikes at five locations in Pakistan, killing a child and injuring two others including a woman.

According to security sources, India aircraft from their airspace hit the areas in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Ahmad Pur Sharqia and Muridke.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

3 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

3 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

4 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

3 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

3 hours ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

3 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

3 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

4 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

4 hours ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

4 hours ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous