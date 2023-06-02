UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Has Great Potential To Develop Its Economy: Zhao Lijian

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 10:20 AM

BEIJING, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Former Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that Pakistan as a resilient country has great potential to develop its economy.

Being a time-tested and iron-clad friend, China is always holding the hand of Pakistan firmly.

Given the regional and international challenges, Pakistan is not alone because China is standing by Pakistan to grow and progress together.

Zhao Lijian made these remarks in a meeting with Foreign Affairs Expert Muhammad Mehdi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

During the meeting, Mehdi categorically supported the one-China policy.

Mehdi said Pakistan believes that it is the rightful and constitutional principle of the People's Republic of China.

Pakistan also endorses China's immaculate and conspicuous stance of China on the South China Sea issue.

Meanwhile, during a dinner organized by a few Chinese parliamentarians in honor of Mehdi, matters of mutual interest to diversify and cement Sino-Pak relations, regional prosperity, peace, and development were discussed.

They also discussed the current status of CPEC and brainstormed multiple ways forward to move CPEC into high gear by spurring up Pakistan-China cooperation.

Peking University Professor Dr Zhang Jamei in a separate meeting said, Peking University is ready to work with Pakistan-based think tanks for Pakistan-China relations and CPEC, promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, so as to help people of both countries to better understand each other.

