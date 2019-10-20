Pakistan has huge potential in solar panel, lithium battery manufacturing: Fawad Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Sunday invited the Chinese companies to take advantage of incentives offered by the government for investment and invited them to set up the solar panels and lithium battery manufacturing units in Pakistan.

"Pakistan has huge potential in solar and lithium battery manufacturing and there are great opportunities for exports to Africa, the middle East, Central Asia, and Afghanistan," he said in a meeting with CEO of MERA PC Solutions here.

The minister, who arrived this morning in the Chinese capital on a five-day visit of China, said the government would provide all facilities including land, technical support and human resource besides the joint ventures opportunities to Chinese companies.

He said that the government was also keen to build agro mechanic complex to enhance agriculture products in the country adding, "We will have 45 percent shares while the remaining shares will be owned by the private companies." Fawad Chaudhry said that the motorways network was near to completion which would enhance connectivity in the country while ML-I railways would also be completed in the next five years.

About Gwadar, an important component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, it was on the right path as work was being carried out at a fast pace on the new airport and other mega projects.

He said that the Chinese companies should diversify manufacturing in Pakistan as the government wanted to enhance production and exports, adding, "We are switching over from the services to production in the country.

" The CEO briefed the minister that his company had set up a number of projects especially in the power sector in Pakistan during the last 35 years, adding, His company was also involved in agriculture, solar and pre-fabricated houses.

He said his company would also ensure the transfer of technology to Pakistan and to help increase local manufacturing and enhance exports.

The minister will hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart and discuss way and means to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology between the two countries.

He will meet separately with CEOs of solar panel and lithium battery manufacturing companies as well as heads of biogas plant installation companies during his stay in the Chinese capital.

The minister, at the invitation of President, Hunan University of Chinese Medicines will attend Hunan Innovative International Conference on Biomedicine and Chinese Medicine to be held in Hunan University of Medicine.

He will also attend the inauguration of "Academician Professor Atta –ur-Rehman Belt and Road TCM Research Center established by the Hunan University of Chinese Medicine.

Later, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Ms. Naghmana Hashmi hosted a dinner for the Minister of Science and Technology and Chairman of the Prime Minister Task Force on Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rheman.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Beijing Capital Airport this morning, the minister and his delegation was warmly welcomed by the senior Chinese and Pakistani officials.