Pakistan HC issues 114 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan High Commission has issued 114 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to the prominent and sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from February 6-22.

The issuance of visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims was in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines, a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission on Wednesday said.

Charge d' Affaires Salman Sharif, on the occasion, wished the Hindu pilgrims a spiritually rewarding pilgrimage and underlined that Pakistan remained committed to preserving sacred religious sites and providing all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths.

A large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan each year to observe various religious festivals/occasions.

In addition, a large number of Indian Hindus are issued visas by the Pakistan High Commission on regular basis to visit their families and friends in Pakistan.

The visit of the Hindu pilgrims to Shree Katas Raj Temple is covered under the bilateral Protocol on the Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.