UrduPoint.com

Pakistan HC Issues 114 Visas To Indian Hindu Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan HC issues 114 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan High Commission has issued 114 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to the prominent and sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from February 6-22.

The issuance of visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims was in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines, a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission on Wednesday said.

Charge d' Affaires Salman Sharif, on the occasion, wished the Hindu pilgrims a spiritually rewarding pilgrimage and underlined that Pakistan remained committed to preserving sacred religious sites and providing all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths.

A large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan each year to observe various religious festivals/occasions.

In addition, a large number of Indian Hindus are issued visas by the Pakistan High Commission on regular basis to visit their families and friends in Pakistan.

The visit of the Hindu pilgrims to Shree Katas Raj Temple is covered under the bilateral Protocol on the Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Punjab Visit Temple Chakwal February All From Government

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

3 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

3 hours ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.